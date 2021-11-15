POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Spain's BBVA launches $2.6B takeover bid for Turkish bank Garanti | Money Talks
03:35
BizTech
Spain's BBVA launches $2.6B takeover bid for Turkish bank Garanti | Money Talks
Spain's second-biggest lender wants to take full control of Turkish financial giant Garanti Bank. The chairman of the Spanish bank says it's a vote of confidence in the Turkish economy. He expects it to continue growing, thanks to its solid fundamentals and the country's large population. Let's get more on this now with Taha Arvas in Istanbul. He's a professor of finance at Bogazici University. #BBVA #GarantiBank #Spain #Turkey
November 15, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?