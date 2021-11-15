BizTech Share

Spain's BBVA launches $2.6B takeover bid for Turkish bank Garanti | Money Talks

Spain's second-biggest lender wants to take full control of Turkish financial giant Garanti Bank. The chairman of the Spanish bank says it's a vote of confidence in the Turkish economy. He expects it to continue growing, thanks to its solid fundamentals and the country's large population. Let's get more on this now with Taha Arvas in Istanbul. He's a professor of finance at Bogazici University. #BBVA #GarantiBank #Spain #Turkey