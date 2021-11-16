World Share

Turkic Speaking States Chalk Out Priorities for Future

A growing co-operation of like-minded countries, the Turkic council - now called the Organization of Turkic States - met in Istanbul for a summit last week and chalked out its future political, security and economic priorities. With issues such as terrorism and the climate crisis on the rise, the summit is a step towards consolidating a unilateral approach for Turkic countries. Hadya Al Alawi reports.