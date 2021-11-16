POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'Tweets to Truths' Will Trump's new social media platform trend?
02:19
World
'Tweets to Truths' Will Trump's new social media platform trend?
The former president announced last month he’ll be launching his own version of ‘Twitter’ - which he’s calling ‘TRUTH Social’. The platform is scheduled to have its ‘Beta Launch’ any moment now - allowing a few select people to try it out and see if it’s any good before the big debut early next year. Will it be successful against the likes of Twitter? CLICK HER FOR FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/uHkyd73OwcM
November 16, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?