Biden hosts virtual meeting with Chinese counterpart
US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have held a virtual meeting, amid strained relations between the two countries. It was their first face-to-face encounter since a tense 90-minute phone call in September. In a letter, Xi said he hoped the two leaders could work on the condition of “mutual respect”, adding that both countries will “only gain from co-operation, not confrontation”.
November 16, 2021
