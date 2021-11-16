World Share

Biden hosts virtual meeting with Chinese counterpart

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have held a virtual meeting, amid strained relations between the two countries. It was their first face-to-face encounter since a tense 90-minute phone call in September. In a letter, Xi said he hoped the two leaders could work on the condition of “mutual respect”, adding that both countries will “only gain from co-operation, not confrontation”.