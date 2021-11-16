World Share

Turkic States Agree on Expanding Co-operation During Istanbul Summit

The 8th summit of the Turkic Council, an intergovernmental organisation aimed at promoting co-operation among Turkic speaking states, has been held in Istanbul. During the meeting, the name of the organisation was officially changed to the Organisation of Turkic States. A joint declaration was also announced to expand the group’s area of co-operation which will include climate change, terrorism and Islamophobia. Guests: Cengiz Tomar Rector at Ahmet Yesevi University Ahmet Sahidov Political Analyst