POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkic States Agree on Expanding Co-operation During Istanbul Summit
12:22
World
Turkic States Agree on Expanding Co-operation During Istanbul Summit
The 8th summit of the Turkic Council, an intergovernmental organisation aimed at promoting co-operation among Turkic speaking states, has been held in Istanbul. During the meeting, the name of the organisation was officially changed to the Organisation of Turkic States. A joint declaration was also announced to expand the group’s area of co-operation which will include climate change, terrorism and Islamophobia. Guests: Cengiz Tomar Rector at Ahmet Yesevi University Ahmet Sahidov Political Analyst
November 16, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?