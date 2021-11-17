POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bitcoin and ether slump on tougher US, Chinese regulations | Money Talks
06:42
BizTech
Bitcoin and ether slump on tougher US, Chinese regulations | Money Talks
The crypto coaster is heading down once again after reaching dizzying heights. Assets like bitcoin and ether have dropped after the world's two largest economies put tougher cryptocurrency regulations in place. But analysts remain optimistic that block-chain bets can be long-term winners, as the industry gains legitimacy and mainstream popularity. Paolo Montecillo has more. Let's go now to Jeffrey Tucker. He's the editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research. He's also the president of the non-profit, the Brownstone Institute. #Bitcoin #ChinaRegulations #Cryptocurrencies #UStaxes
November 17, 2021
