Paytm CFO Madhur Deora says company will strengthen payments network | Money Talks

Indian digital payments provider Paytm got off to a shaky start with its debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Shares finished their first day of trading down 27 percent, as investors worried about the company's ability to earn profits. Despite these jitters, it's the country's biggest stock market listing ever and the cash it's amassed could help Paytm expand into a global payments provider. Mobin Nasir reports. #Paytm #IPO #MadhurDeora