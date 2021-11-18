World Share

Record number of illegal migrants cross The Channel - real reason why no one stops the boats

This week the British and French governments pledged to work together to stop 100% of illegal channel crossings. Although this sounds good, we’ve heard it all before - in fact a record number of people are crossing from France to the UK illegally. Which can only mean the UK and French governments are either incompetent or are misleading everyone when they say they’re going to crack down on the people smugglers. Why is it that two of the richest and most powerful nations in the world are not able to achieve their stated aims of stopping small boats from crossing the channel illegally?