Plane carrying Iraqi migrants from Belarus lands in Erbil
Hundreds of migrants who were caught up in the Poland-Belarus border dispute have been repatriated to Iraq. Belarus has proposed a plan to end the weeks-long crisis. The government is offering to return five thousand people who are currently in makeshift camps, to their home countries BUT only if the EU accepts two thousand others in return. Our Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
November 19, 2021
