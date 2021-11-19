POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Migrant Crisis: Is the EU Violating Its Allegiance to Uphold Human Rights?
Asylum seekers, especially those fleeing warzones, risk everything they have got in hopes to get to Europe and live a stable, prosper life. But Europe keeps pushing them back. The harrowing scenes at the Poland-Belarus border recently is one of many such examples. Is the bloc violating its own allegiance to upholding human rights? Guests: Christopher Hein Migration and Asylum Policy Professor at Luiss Guido Carli University Matthias Lucke Co-ordinates MEDAM Think Tank Focused on Migration Thom Brooks Professor of Law and Government at Durham University
November 19, 2021
