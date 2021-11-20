POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Uganda rocked by bombings
26:00
World
Africa Matters: Uganda rocked by bombings
This week, we begin in Uganda, where multiple suicide attacks on Tuesday left several people dead and dozens injured. A Daesh-linked group has claimed responsibility. US' top diplomat Antony Blinken visits Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal in an effort to boost ties with the continent. And we take you to Kenya, where a stylist is putting a smile on the faces of cancer patients. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you the untold and under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story. #Uganda #Kenya #Nigeria
November 20, 2021
