Lithuanian volunteers hand aid to migrants sent back to Belarus
02:20
World
Lithuanian volunteers hand aid to migrants sent back to Belarus
The EU and Belarus continue to duke it out over who is responsible for the latest migrant crisis in the region. While they're doing that, thousands of migrants trying to cross into Lithuania and nearby countries are suffering from exposure as temperatures plummet. It seems there's little anyone can do to help as armed border guards push most of them back into Belarus. But, as Sarah Balter tells us, there's one group of volunteers who are trying to make sure they don't leave empty-handed. #HumanitarianAid #MigrantCrisis #Belarus
November 20, 2021
