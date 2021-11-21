World Share

Peng Shuai seen in video after accusing govt official of rape

Video of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai who went missing after accusing a high-level Chinese government official of sexual assault has surfaced on social media. International pressure has been mounting on Chinese officials to prove the athlete is still alive. But some believe the videos - released on a China state-affiliated media Twitter feed are not enough and there are still concerns about her safety. Obaida Hitto reports. #PengShuai #TennisPlayer #China