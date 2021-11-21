POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
06:29
BizTech
Japan announces economic stimulus package worth $490B | Money Talks
Policymakers in most rich nations are starting to pull back on stimulus measures that helped their economies survive the coronavirus pandemic. Japan is an outlier. It's announced a historic package of handouts to individuals and businesses. That's on top of the 770-billion dollars in support the government has spent since the pandemic began. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes the cash injection will boost domestic activity and offset the effects of global supply chain bottlenecks that have hurt the nation's exporters. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we spoke to Mickey Levy. He's the chief economist for Asia and the US at Berenberg Capital Markets in New York. #JapanEconomy #StimulusPackage #Pandemic
November 21, 2021
