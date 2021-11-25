POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
More than 100,000 people in the US died of an overdose last year | Money Talks
More than 100,000 people in the US died of an overdose last year | Money Talks
Health authorities in the US say the drug use crisis is getting worse. Mental health issues caused by pandemic lockdowns have led to an increase in prescription drug overdoses. The opioid crisis was declared a public health emergency in 2017. But despite this increased awareness and federal funding, more Americans are losing their lives. Motheo Khoaripe reports. #USDrugUse #Opioids #Fentanyl #PandemicLockdowns
November 25, 2021
