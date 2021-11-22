POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Bloc v Belarus
26:10
World
The Bloc v Belarus
For almost three decades Alexander Lukashenko has ruled Belarus, but as tensions rise between the EU and Minsk, is the Belarusian president’s reign now at risk? Relations between the EU and Belarus have been deteriorating for years, but after Lukashenko’s regime was accused of orchestrating the migrant crisis at the Poland-Belarus border, relations have hit a new low. On Monday, Austria hosted foreign ministers from Germany and the Baltic states as they discussed Belarus’ chance of moving from autocracy to democracy. Representatives from Minsk refused to attend, calling the summit a waste of time. So is this the beginning of the end for Europe’s last dictator? Guests: Daniel Krutzinna Former Investments and Innovation Advisor to the President Lukashenko Franak Viacorka Senior Advisor to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Gilbert Doctorow Independent International Affairs Analyst
November 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?