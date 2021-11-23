POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Doubts raised over Biden-Harris as approval ratings plunge
Doubts raised over Biden-Harris as approval ratings plunge
When Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as his running mate, and eventual vice-president, it seemed a match made in heaven - the established elder statesman supported by a younger, non-white woman, who was already a successful politician in her own right. But many Democrats now believe the partnership could prove disastrous for either of their future election prospects.
November 23, 2021
