Zoom shares tumble as company projects slower growth | Money Talks
04:27
BizTech
Video conferencing platform Zoom was one of the biggest winners of the past year and a half, with users around the world relying on its services throughout lockdowns. But with restrictions easing, investors are starting to sour on the platform. Zoom shares have fallen by more than a quarter since the start of the year. And the company says growth in the coming months would continue slowing down as schools and offices re-open, and people start traveling again for meetings and family gatherings. Interactive Investor head of investment Victoria Scholar joined TRT World’s Newshours to discuss Zoom’s prospects. #Zoom #VideoConferencing #Skype #MicrosoftTeams
November 23, 2021
