Zoom's shares tumble as officials project slower growth | Money Talks

06:30
Video conferencing platform Zoom was one of the biggest winners of the past year and a half, with users around the world relying on its services throughout COVID-19 lockdowns. But as restrictions have started to ease, shares have fallen 28 percent since the beginning of the year. And the company says growth in the coming months will continue to slow as schools and offices reopen, and people start travelling again. Daniel Ives was with us. He's the managing director and senior equity research analyst at Wedbush Securities in New York. #Zoom #VideoCall #ZoomEarnings
November 24, 2021
