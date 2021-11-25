BizTech Share

Indian government proposes ban on most private cryptocurrencies | Money Talks

India has become the latest nation to reject cryptocurrencies, despite a thriving domestic market in the trading of assets like bitcoin and ether. The government says the movement of blockchain assets is too hard to track, making them prone to use for illegal purposes. Instead, New Delhi is pushing for the adoption of an official digital currency, which would make transactions easier in an economy where most people still rely on cold hard cash. Paolo Montecillo has more. #Cryptocurrencies #Crackdown #Bitcoin #India