POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How significant was the leaked video of Ahmaud Arbery's killing in the murder trial?
03:21
World
How significant was the leaked video of Ahmaud Arbery's killing in the murder trial?
All three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's death were found guilty of murder. They were only arrested after a major public outcry when a video of the shooting was released. During the trial, the jury was also shown the video. Political strategist Fred Hicks weighs in on the role this piece of evidence played in getting a conviction. #AhmaudArbery #murde r#McMichae
November 25, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?