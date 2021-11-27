World Share

Africa Matters: Vaccination push ahead of fourth wave

This week, our focus is on how several African countries are desperately trying to increase vaccination rates ahead of a possible fourth wave of Covid-19. Also in Uganda, an entrepreneur has come up with a mosquito-repelling soap to fight malaria. And in Ghana, a game developer is giving big companies like Nintendo, Sony and Xbox a run for their money. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you untold and under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better, and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.