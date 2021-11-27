POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy claims coup attempt by Russia
02:17
World
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy claims coup attempt by Russia
#Ukraine's president has accused Russia of being behind a #coup plot against his government. Volodymyr #Zelenskyy made the claim in an interview with Ukrainian media on Friday. It comes at a time of heightened tension between Kiev and Moscow as well as a huge build-up of Russia's military might on Ukraine's eastern border - all of which has led to fears President Vladimir Putin is planning an invasion. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
November 27, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?