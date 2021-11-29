POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Markets fall as South Africa detects new COVID-19 variant | Money Talks
07:15
BizTech
Markets fall as South Africa detects new COVID-19 variant | Money Talks
Fear is gripping global markets following the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa. Health officials are still learning about the new strain, but early indications show it might be the fastest-spreading variant yet, and current vaccines could be less effective against it. For more, Doctor Muhammad Munir joined us. He's a virologist at Lancaster University in the UK. #Omicron #CovidVariant #Cronavirus
November 29, 2021
