POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UAE establishes $10B fund to invest in Turkey's economy | Money Talks
08:08
BizTech
UAE establishes $10B fund to invest in Turkey's economy | Money Talks
The United Arab Emirates has pledged to invest 10 billion dollars in the Turkish economy as the two countries look to boost economic co-operation. The development follows a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Ankara this week. Taha Meli Arvas was with us. He is is an adjunct professor of finance at Bogazici University here in Istanbul. #Turkey #UAE #TurkeyUAETies
November 29, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?