POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
British lawmakers call for changes to help Hong Kong activists qualify for visas
04:04
World
British lawmakers call for changes to help Hong Kong activists qualify for visas
British lawmakers want changes to the country's immigration laws to allow young Hong Kong pro-democracy activists to flee to the UK. Advocacy group Hong Kong Watch says nine in every 10 activists facing charges under Hong Kong's security law are too young to qualify for the UK's visa scheme. Simon Cheng, founder of Hongkongers in Britain, has more. #HongKongers #UK #visa
November 29, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?