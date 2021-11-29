POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Omicron Variant: How Worried Should the World Be?
26:00
World
Omicron Variant: How Worried Should the World Be?
The emergence of a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, has put the world on high alert. It's been two years since the beginning of the pandemic, and just when there were signs of a return to some sort of normalcy, the new variant has caused concerns among health professionals. After scientists in South Africa announced its discovery, it wasn't long before the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and other countries began imposing travel restrictions. So, how is this variant different from Delta? Should the world be worried? Guests: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa Vice Chairperson of the South African Medical Association Oksana Pyzik UCL School of Pharmacy Senior Teaching Fellow Dr Lawrence Young Professor of Molecular Oncology at Warwick Medical School
November 29, 2021
