Iran Nuclear Deal: EU chief negotiator says first round of talks positive

China has called on the US to lift all sanctions against Tehran that don't comply with the 2015 nuclear deal, including those that affect Beijing. An initial round of talks between world powers and Iran wrapped up on Monday in Vienna. They're aimed at salvaging the nuclear deal, after former president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the agreement. Tehran wants the lifting of sanctions and guarantees the US won't abandon the agreement again. The EU's chief negotiator says the talks were positive. Claire Herriot reports.