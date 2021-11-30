POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russian Troop Build-up on Ukraine's Border Alarms US, Europe
13:13
World
Russian Troop Build-up on Ukraine's Border Alarms US, Europe
The United States and Europe are concerned about Russia's troop build-up along its border with Ukraine. While Moscow has dismissed the West's concerns calling them alarmist, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned any use of force by Russia against Ukraine will have a cost. With heightened tensions in the region, Turkey's President Erdogan has offered to play a mediating role to help ease the situation. Guests: Glenn Diesen Professor at University of South-Eastern Norway Peter Zalmayev Director of Eurasia Democracy Initiative
November 30, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?