Former South African president's home becomes boutique hotel | Money Talks

Nestled in Johannesburg's northern suburbs, the Sanctuary Mandela is a boutique hotel where pages of the nation's history were written. Once the home of South Africa's first democratically elected president, the building is now owned by the Nelson Mandela Foundation. It recently underwent a makeover, and is now equipped to give visitors the five-star 'Madiba' treatment. Motheo Khoaripe explains.