Omicron detected in Europe before it was reported in South Africa

Scientists in South Africa now say the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is likely to outpace the transmissibility of the Delta variant. The discovery of Omicron has caused global alarm, and it's still unknown how effective current vaccines are against it. The US president's medical adviser says the new variant does not appear to cause severe disease, but that findings could very well change. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.