POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Colour of Justice | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
25:40
World
The Colour of Justice | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
The trials of Kyle Rittenhouse and Ahmaud Arbery’s killers have reignited debates across the United States about racial disparities in America’s criminal justice system and whether it ought to be reformed, especially in respect of self-defense. Guests: Joe Feagin Author of "The White Racial Frame" & Distinguished Professor of Sociology at Texas A&M University David Bowen Member of the Wisconsin State Assembly (D) Dontae Sharpe Spent 26 years in prison for a wrongful conviction & Fellow with Forward Justice
December 1, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?