POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia-Ukraine Confrontation: Is the Cold War Heating Up Again?
26:25
World
Russia-Ukraine Confrontation: Is the Cold War Heating Up Again?
As tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine, NATO steps in to back Kiev. On Wednesday, in his annual address to parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was time for direct talks with the Kremlin to end the conflict. But how will Moscow respond? And can diplomacy stop the escalation? Guests: Andrei Fedorov Member of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Advisory Team Dana Lewis Journalist and Russian Affairs Analyst Andreas Umland Analyst at the Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies
December 1, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?