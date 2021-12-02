POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Libya Prepares for First Presidential Vote
25:30
World
Libya Prepares for First Presidential Vote
In just three weeks, Libya is scheduled to hold its first-ever presidential election. But with no ratified constitution, scattered electoral laws and a nation divided by war, could a vote only lead to further chaos? The chaotic nature of the planned poll has Libyans divided, not just over whom to vote for, but on whether the country is ready for an election at all. Guests: Salah Elbakkoush Former Adviser to Libya's High Council of State Sami Hamdi Editor-in-Chief of The International Interest Tim Eaton Chatham House Senior Middle East and North Africa Fellow
December 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?