Libya Prepares for First Presidential Vote

In just three weeks, Libya is scheduled to hold its first-ever presidential election. But with no ratified constitution, scattered electoral laws and a nation divided by war, could a vote only lead to further chaos? The chaotic nature of the planned poll has Libyans divided, not just over whom to vote for, but on whether the country is ready for an election at all. Guests: Salah Elbakkoush Former Adviser to Libya's High Council of State Sami Hamdi Editor-in-Chief of The International Interest Tim Eaton Chatham House Senior Middle East and North Africa Fellow