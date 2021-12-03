POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Does Turkey Need an Aircraft Carrier?
09:43
World
Does Turkey Need an Aircraft Carrier?
Turkey's defence industry is building an aircraft carrier-like naval assault ship, that will be capable of fielding attack helicopters and combat drones. The TCG Anadolu assault ship is part of Turkey's naval ambitions for the future, given the country has been seeing heightened tensions close to its shores, such as in the Black Sea, the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean. So, what role will an assault ship like the TCG Anadolu play in safeguarding Turkey's waters? Guests: Arda Mevlutoglu Defense Analyst Michael Fabey Jane's Americas Naval Reporter
December 3, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?