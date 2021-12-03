POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Omicron: Is It Too Early to Panic?
26:00
World
Omicron: Is It Too Early to Panic?
Just a few weeks ago, the Delta variant was the world's biggest concern in its fight against the coronavirus. Now there's Omicron, a new and potentially more dangerous mutation. Scientists fear the strain is far more transmissible and cases of it can already be found around the world. But while the Omicron variant appears to spread more easily, its symptoms appear to be mild, leading some to say it's too early to panic. Guests: Dr Amesh Adalja Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Jake Glanville Founder and CEO of Centivax Oksana Pyzik UCL School of Pharmacy Senior Teaching Fellow
December 3, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?