04:14
BizTech
Evergrande shares fall to 11-year low as company nears default
Shares in China Evergrande fell 15% to an 11-year low as the company neared a default. The selloff was triggered by the property giant's warning on Friday, that it might not be able to pay more than $80M in obligations that are due today. That puts Evergrande on the verge of a complicated restructuring, which would be the biggest in Chinese history. It could also mean hefty losses for investors. OANDA Asia Pacific Senior Market Analyst Jeffrey Halley joined TRT World’s Newshour to talk about what this means for Evergrande’s customers and the Chinese economy. #Evergrande #HuiKaYan #DebtCrisis
December 6, 2021
