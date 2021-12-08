Why Remakes aren't Bad

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Critics love asking if Hollywood has run out of ideas. When looking at the newest Ghostbusters film, The BBC wondered if nostalgia is killing cinema. Chris Columbus said in an interview that there is no point in remaking Home Alone. And Vanity Fair gave a backhanded compliment saying Netflix's Cowboy Bepob is the rare remake that works. Alican Pamir argues that there is more substance to remakes than what critics will give credit for. #Remake #Cinema #Movie
