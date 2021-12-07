POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Italy tightens restrictions for unvaccinated over Omicron variant
02:27
World
Italy tightens restrictions for unvaccinated over Omicron variant
Italy has become the latest country to introduced tougher restrictions for unvaccinated people amid concern over the Omicron variant and a potential spike in infections. New vaccines passes and social distancing measures are being implemented in Europe, India is preparing for a new wave and cases of Omicron have been identified in Thailand. The message is clear - get vaccinated to maximise your protection against serious illness. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Vaccination #Omicron #Italy
December 7, 2021
