Sudan Crisis : How can Europe help?
Apart from saying that it condemned a violent crackdown on protesters in Sudan following October’s military coup the European Union has been noticeably silent on events in that country. It did suggest there “might” be sanctions, but since then, why has nothing else been done? Sudan’s been suspended from The African Union, the World Bank has ended financial help to Sudan and the US has cut its $700 bn emergency assistance package. What options are there for Europe to put pressure on the country’s new rulers? Allam Ahmed Director of the Middle East Knowledge Institute Mohanad Hashim Former Content Director at Sudan TV Cameron Hudson Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council
December 9, 2021
