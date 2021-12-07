World Share

Can Turkey and Iran Work Together to Tackle Regional Challenges?

Dating back centuries, relations between Turkey and Iran have seen their ups and downs. But a recent meeting between Turkish President Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Raisi in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat, may have provided a platform for the two leaders to discuss several regional challenges, from security to an influx of migrants. So, can the two neighbours co-operate to take on the challenges together? Or could spoilers could get in the way? Guests: Talha Kose Brussels Coordinator for SETA Mohammad Marandi Political Analyst