Can Turkey and Iran Work Together to Tackle Regional Challenges?
11:36
World
Dating back centuries, relations between Turkey and Iran have seen their ups and downs. But a recent meeting between Turkish President Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Raisi in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat, may have provided a platform for the two leaders to discuss several regional challenges, from security to an influx of migrants. So, can the two neighbours co-operate to take on the challenges together? Or could spoilers could get in the way? Guests: Talha Kose Brussels Coordinator for SETA Mohammad Marandi Political Analyst
December 7, 2021
