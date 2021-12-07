BizTech Share

Gaza's gold businesses fade under Israeli blockade | Money Talks

There was a time when Gaza's gold business flourished. But with Israel banning equipment and raw materials from entering the enclave and its economy in decline, the trade has lost its shine. Only a handful of workshops are still operating and the stream of customers at gold dealers and jewellery shops has slowed to a trickle. Nizar Sadawi reports. #Gaza #Jewellery #IsraeliBlockade