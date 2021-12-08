POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One - Former Afghan Defence Minister Masoom Stanekzai
13:25
World
The Taliban has been in control of Afghanistan for three and a half months. It has announced a government, but most observers agree it’s far from an inclusive government the Taliban had promised during peace talks in Doha. TRT World sat down with Masoom Stanekzai, the former head of the Afghan peace negotiation team and former chief of Afghan intelligence, to talk about the country's prospects. #Afghanistan
December 8, 2021
