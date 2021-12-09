World Share

Scientists Say Vaccines Provide Less Protection Against Omicron

The first study into the Omicron variant is out and scientists fear it could outcompete Delta and soon become the dominant strain. Scientists working for Africa Health Research Institute also concluded that the vaccine provides less protection against the new variant. So, will this new strain set off another wave? Or is it weak enough that the world is well prepared to deal with it? Guests: Dr Lawrence Young Professor of Molecular Oncology at Warwick Medical School Oksana Pyzik Lecturer at UCL School of Pharmacy Dr Bharat Pankhania Senior Clinical Lecturer at Exeter University Medical School