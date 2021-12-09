POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pfizer-BioNTech jab neutralises Omicron with three shots
Pfizer-BioNTech jab neutralises Omicron with three shots
Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech say their vaccine booster shot could play a vital role in protecting against the newest Covid-19 variant. That's after lab testing showed a three-dose course of their vaccine 'neutralised' the Omicron strain. The news comes as the UK marked one year since it became the first country in the world to roll out an approved Covid-19 vaccine. And as Mehmet Solmaz reports, one grandmother from Coventry is still encouraging people to get the jab.
December 9, 2021
