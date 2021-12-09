POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK PM apologises for video of aide ‘joking’ about Christmas lockdown party
05:36
World
UK PM apologises for video of aide ‘joking’ about Christmas lockdown party
British PM Boris Johnson is under growing political pressure over allegations that his staff held a party at Downing Street last December when the rest of the country was in lockdown. Johnson has previously denied that an event happened, but on Tuesday, a video emerged of his aides joking about the party. Ellis Cashmore from Aston University weighs in. #lockdownparty #UK #Covidrules
December 9, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?