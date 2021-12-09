What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

US, Israel set to discuss military response if Iran nuclear talks fail

Top Israeli officials including Defence Minister Benny Gantz are in Washington for meetings with their US counterparts. They are expected to advise Washington to put more pressure on Tehran. They are also expected to discuss a possible military exercise to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities if diplomacy fails. Scott Lucas from Birmingham University weighs in. #Irannuclear #US #Israel