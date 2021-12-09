POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US invites more than 100 world leaders to virtual summit
US invites more than 100 world leaders to virtual summit
The White House is convening more than one hundred countries at its inaugural Summit for Democracy this week. It’s a key pledge that President Joe Biden made when he assumed office. The event is intended to strengthen democratic institutions and embolden civil society groups to hold governments to account. Dalia Fahmy, an associate professor of political science at Long Island University has more. #virtualsummit #Biden #Democracy
December 9, 2021
