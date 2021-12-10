POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
WHO concerned rich countries could hoard vaccines
WHO concerned rich countries could hoard vaccines
The WHO is also warning rich nations against the habit of vaccine hoarding. A panel of experts say the practice will only prolong the pandemic, a chance no one wants to take. It comes as wealthy nations attempt to increase possible immunity to the Omicron variant by fast tracking booster shots. But many poorer countries are still struggling to deliver a first dose, so any hoarding will likely lead to an even bigger increase of vaccine inequality. Sarah Morice reports.
December 10, 2021
