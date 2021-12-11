Africa Matters: Securing the Sahel

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
This week, our focus is Africa's Sahel region, where attacks by armed groups have killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others. Meanwhile, African countries are trying to ramp up their COVID-19 vaccination campaigns but hesitancy is not the only challenge they face. And in Nigeria, an app developer is hoping to preserve endangered local languages using modern technology. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you untold and under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.
December 11, 2021
